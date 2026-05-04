Simon Luthi

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
1d

Nice. A pod of dolphins might just swim by you at Black Rock Sheraton. They won’t stop, they’ll just keep moving by, all hundred of them.

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Professor Anita Baxas,MD's avatar
Professor Anita Baxas,MD
1d

Great post. I’m cross posting to my Substack in 2 hours.

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