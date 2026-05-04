Here is what coaches do not tell you.

Even when you build your entire life around teaching people to rest, to regulate their nervous system, to choose themselves before the work, you will still find yourself at 11pm on a Tuesday answering one more email and telling yourself it is fine.

I am writing this from Maui. My partner and I arrived a few days ago, and on the first morning I sat at the edge of the ocean and realized I could not feel my own heartbeat. Not because anything was wrong. Because I had been in motion for so many months that my body had forgotten how to stop.

This is the part I rarely say out loud. I built a methodology, Transmutation Design™, that exists precisely because I burned my own life to the ground once and rebuilt it from the inside out. And still, two years into running The Rocket Shaman Leadership Academy, I had to take a play straight out of my own playbook.

Stop. Breathe. Be a human before a brand.

So we did.

We walked. We ate slow meals. We watched the light change three times a day and called that an itinerary. And on the second morning, while I was floating maybe twenty feet from shore, a sea turtle, a honu, came up beside me and stayed for the longest time. In Hawaiian tradition the honu is the keeper of wisdom and a guide between worlds. I am not going to dress this up. I cried into my snorkel. The turtle did not care. It just floated next to me, ancient and unhurried, as if to say, this is the pace.

Here is the part that connects to something deeper.

For most of my life I was a dimmer switch. I worked inside the most demanding rooms in the credit card business, helped scale a multi-billion dollar business, sat at executive tables where the unspoken rule was to make yourself smaller, smoother, more palatable. Wear the dark suit. Mute the personality. Earn your place by disappearing into the role.

It worked, until it did not. The stress became cellular. My body started writing letters to my mind that I could no longer ignore.

A few months ago I wrote a song called Light Me Up. And although it is available to stream, I have not shared the background of the song publicly yet. The chorus goes, “I am not afraid to shine, turn it loud, this light is mine”. The bridge is spoken, and it says, “I do not owe anyone my quiet. I do not owe anyone my fade.” I have been listening to it on this trip, and somewhere between the turtle and the third pink sunset I understood something. The song was not aspirational. It was a memory of who I was before the world taught me to dim.

The shirt I am wearing in the photo above is Lilly Pulitzer. Hibiscus, turtles, every color the eye can hold. Two years ago I would not have worn it within a hundred miles of a business event. Now it is part of the work. Because the leaders I serve, the post-exit founders, the operating CEOs, the senior executives running on the fumes of their own ambition, are not looking for another buttoned-up consultant telling them to optimize.

They are looking for a permission slip to come back to themselves.

I cannot offer that wearing the costume that nearly broke me.

I also got a new tattoo on this trip. I will share more about what it means another time. For now I will say it is a quiet commitment, inked into the skin so I cannot pretend I forgot, to the version of me that no longer apologizes for taking up space.

If you are reading this and you recognize yourself, the founder who has not had a real day off in a year, the executive who feels the static of chronic stress under every meeting, the high performer who privately wonders how much longer their body can hold the pace, hear me clearly.

You do not have to break first.

Rest is not a reward you earn after the next milestone. It is the foundation that everything else stands on. You can choose it before the diagnosis, before the divorce, before the morning your hands shake holding the coffee cup. The body keeps the receipts. It will collect, one way or another. Better to pay it forward in stillness than backward in collapse.

Even I forget. And then I remember. And the remembering is the practice.

I am back in Scottsdale this week, and I will be back in the rooms doing the work I love, helping leaders move from chronic stress to limitless performance. But I am bringing the turtle with me. And the song. And whatever it is that finally let me unbutton the top button and laugh in a photograph in the middle of the afternoon, with the woman I love and the sound of the ocean somewhere just out of frame.

If you want to come along, I would love to have you here.

With light,

Simon

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